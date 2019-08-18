Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) will report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Balchem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.74. Balchem posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Balchem will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Balchem.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.14 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on BCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Pivotal Research downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Balchem in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Balchem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

NASDAQ BCPC traded up $2.33 on Tuesday, hitting $89.10. 79,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,327. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.12. Balchem has a twelve month low of $73.16 and a twelve month high of $117.79.

In other Balchem news, VP Scott C. Mason bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.74 per share, for a total transaction of $254,220.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,283.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

