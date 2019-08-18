BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Buys £149.04 in Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) insider Charles Woodburn purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 552 ($7.21) per share, with a total value of £149.04 ($194.75).

Charles Woodburn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Charles Woodburn bought 29 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.66) per share, with a total value of £147.90 ($193.26).

On Friday, June 14th, Charles Woodburn bought 31 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 487 ($6.36) per share, with a total value of £150.97 ($197.27).

Shares of BA stock opened at GBX 549 ($7.17) on Friday. BAE Systems plc has a 12 month low of GBX 439.40 ($5.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 643.60 ($8.41). The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion and a PE ratio of 13.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 524.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 494.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.46%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.93) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 655 ($8.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.93) target price (up from GBX 505 ($6.60)) on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 690 ($9.02) to GBX 685 ($8.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BAE Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 602.30 ($7.87).

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

