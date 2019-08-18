BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 608.11 ($7.95).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 690 ($9.02) to GBX 685 ($8.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 655 ($8.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.93) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

BAE Systems stock traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 549 ($7.17). 9,359,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,870,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 524.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 494.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 439.40 ($5.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 643.60 ($8.41).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a GBX 9.40 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

