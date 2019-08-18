Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) Short Interest Update

Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,912,300 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 6,277,700 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 327,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.0 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Axos Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Compass Point raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley set a $33.00 target price on shares of Axos Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AX opened at $27.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

