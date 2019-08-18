Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

ACLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price target on Axcelis Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.33. 209,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,610. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average is $18.23. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.99 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

