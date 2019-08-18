AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) Stock Price Up 7.7%

AU Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO)’s stock price rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.37, approximately 1,167,145 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 869,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

AUO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded AU Optronics from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AU Optronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Get AU Optronics alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.06 billion. AU Optronics had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. AU Optronics’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AU Optronics Corp will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AU Optronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of AU Optronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AU Optronics by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AU Optronics by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 30,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AU Optronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

AU Optronics Company Profile (NYSE:AUO)

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Solar. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions (TVs), TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, and others.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AU Optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AU Optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.