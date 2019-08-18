AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.72.

Several analysts have commented on T shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $55.50 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 439.2% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 36.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.97. 30,889,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,488,428. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.88. The stock has a market cap of $250.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

