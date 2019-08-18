Atonomi (ATMI) Trading Down 43.4% Over Last Week

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded down 17.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Atonomi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, LATOKEN, IDEX and Bilaxy. In the last week, Atonomi has traded 43.4% lower against the dollar. Atonomi has a total market capitalization of $159,924.00 and approximately $2,526.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.48 or 0.04999212 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00047364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001185 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Atonomi Token Profile

ATMI is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,615,787 tokens. The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io . The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atonomi’s official message board is atonomi.io/news . Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Atonomi

Atonomi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BitForex, Ethfinex, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

