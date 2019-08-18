ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) Director Nancy C. Southern Sells 500 Shares

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) Director Nancy C. Southern sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.67, for a total value of C$22,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,321,749.37.

ACO.X traded up C$0.24 on Friday, reaching C$45.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,315. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$44.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of C$34.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.02.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

