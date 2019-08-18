Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Trading Up 5.3%

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.24 and last traded at $14.06, approximately 848,035 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 662,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

ATRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.96, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $717.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.08.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $135,076.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,671,490.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Dobmeier purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 474,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,500,000 after acquiring an additional 245,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,648,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,303,000 after acquiring an additional 46,546 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

