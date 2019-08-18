AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Given $30.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.67 (Hold) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $30.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AssetMark Financial an industry rank of 78 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on AMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

AMK stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.37. 321,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,863. AssetMark Financial has a one year low of $22.87 and a one year high of $28.61.

In other news, major shareholder Securities Co. Ltd. Huatai sold 8,125,000 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $167,131,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AssetMark Financial (AMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.