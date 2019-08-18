Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $13,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 27.3% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 686,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,806,000 after acquiring an additional 147,425 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 208.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,131,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,131,000 after acquiring an additional 764,160 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at $5,413,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 139.7% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 8,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter.

ASND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.22.

Shares of ASND traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.44. 106,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,060. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $53.21 and a fifty-two week high of $133.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.74. The company has a current ratio of 22.32, a quick ratio of 22.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.44). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 34.64% and a negative net margin of 901.89%. The business had revenue of $6.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.66 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

