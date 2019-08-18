Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) Receives $39.19 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Get Arcosa alerts:

In other news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $54,045,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACA traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,207. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Arcosa has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $39.74.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $434.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.22 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 5.66%. Arcosa’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.