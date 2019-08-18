Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Shares Up 13.1%

Shares of Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) shot up 13.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.60 and last traded at $52.34, 109,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 62% from the average session volume of 67,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.29.

A number of research firms have commented on ARCE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.07.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $31.06 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ThornTree Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the second quarter worth $8,110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Arco Platform by 112.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 127,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arco Platform by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,159,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,771,000 after purchasing an additional 99,989 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the first quarter worth $1,939,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arco Platform by 38.5% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 216,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 60,050 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arco Platform Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

