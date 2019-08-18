Arcblock (ABT) Trading Down 8.9% This Week

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $19.76 million and $3.29 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One Arcblock token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001928 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, CoinBene, Huobi and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00268579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.60 or 0.01323158 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00023964 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00096096 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Cobinhood, LBank, OKEx, CoinBene, Kucoin, Bibox, Huobi, BitMart, DDEX, Bithumb, IDEX and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

