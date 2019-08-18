Aragon (ANT) Price Hits $0.68

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Aragon has a market capitalization of $20.41 million and approximately $7,559.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aragon has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. One Aragon token can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00006590 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, Liqui and Bittrex.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aragon Profile

Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,956,794 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.one . The official website for Aragon is aragon.one

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bitfinex, AirSwap, Bittrex, Upbit, Liqui, GOPAX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

