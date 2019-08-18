Analyzing BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) & F.N.B. (NASDAQ:FNB)

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) and F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

BancFirst pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. F.N.B. pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. BancFirst pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. F.N.B. pays out 42.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BancFirst has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

BancFirst has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F.N.B. has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.1% of BancFirst shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of F.N.B. shares are held by institutional investors. 38.3% of BancFirst shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of F.N.B. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BancFirst and F.N.B.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BancFirst 29.12% 14.34% 1.72% F.N.B. 25.79% 8.55% 1.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BancFirst and F.N.B., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BancFirst 0 1 0 0 2.00 F.N.B. 0 0 2 0 3.00

F.N.B. has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.11%. Given F.N.B.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe F.N.B. is more favorable than BancFirst.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BancFirst and F.N.B.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BancFirst $428.40 million 4.10 $125.81 million $3.82 14.08 F.N.B. $1.45 billion 2.42 $373.00 million $1.13 9.52

F.N.B. has higher revenue and earnings than BancFirst. F.N.B. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BancFirst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BancFirst beats F.N.B. on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services. It also provides commercial, financial, and other loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchase of equipment, and other needs; construction, farmland, one-to-four family residence, multifamily residential property, and commercial real estate loans; and loans to finance purchases of consumer goods, such as automobiles, boats, household goods, vacations, and education. In addition, the company engages in the investment management and administration of trusts for individuals, corporations, and employee benefit plans, as well as bond trustee and paying agent business for various Oklahoma municipalities and governmental entities; and provision of item processing, research, and other correspondent banking services for financial institutions and governmental units. Further, it is involved in real estate investment and insurance agency services; and providing funds transfer, collection, safe deposit box, cash management, retail brokerage, and other services for individual and corporate customers. The company serves customers in non-metropolitan trade centers and cities in the metropolitan statistical areas of Oklahoma. It operates through 107 banking locations serving 58 communities in Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as United Community Corporation and changed its name to BancFirst Corporation in November 1988. BancFirst Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services. The company also provides consumer banking products and services, such as deposit products, mortgage and consumer lending services, and mobile and online banking services; and wealth management services comprising fiduciary and brokerage, asset management, private banking, and insurance services, as well as mezzanine financing options for small- to medium-sized businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 396 community banking offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. F.N.B. Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

