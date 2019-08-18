Analysts Set Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) PT at $148.00

Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COHR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Coherent from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coherent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Coherent by 400.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the first quarter worth about $64,000. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COHR traded up $9.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.51. 361,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,032. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.69 and its 200 day moving average is $134.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Coherent has a one year low of $90.10 and a one year high of $192.37.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $339.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.61 million. Coherent had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coherent will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

