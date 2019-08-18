Analysts Set Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Target Price at $73.42

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.42.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTSH. William Blair downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

In related news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 2,484 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $161,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,092 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $187,406.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,120 shares of company stock worth $2,960,866. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 350.0% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 125.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 137.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7,175.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.22. 2,222,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,698,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $56.73 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

