Analysts Set Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Price Target at GBX 2,088

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,100.67 ($27.45).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADM. Barclays upgraded shares of Admiral Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 2,041 ($26.67) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,849 ($24.16) to GBX 1,943 ($25.39) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Thursday.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

In other Admiral Group news, insider David Stevens sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,126 ($27.78), for a total value of £4,783,500 ($6,250,490.00).

Shares of ADM traded up GBX 35 ($0.46) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,150 ($28.09). 1,000,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,550. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.28. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,901 ($24.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,300 ($30.05). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,202.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,161.15. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a GBX 63 ($0.82) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.