Analysts Set AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Price Target at $13.00

Shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACIU shares. ValuEngine raised AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on AC Immune and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of AC Immune stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.38. 108,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,847. AC Immune has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $347.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 21.90, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.36). AC Immune had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $75.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.81 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AC Immune will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in AC Immune during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in AC Immune by 625.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 15,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 13,654 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in AC Immune in the second quarter worth about $85,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AC Immune by 20.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AC Immune in the first quarter worth about $115,000. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

