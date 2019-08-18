Analysts Expect Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) will report ($0.62) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Solid Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($3.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.63) to ($2.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.85). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05.

SLDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup set a $6.00 price objective on Solid Biosciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.85.

Solid Biosciences stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,825,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,402. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Solid Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $54.54.

In other Solid Biosciences news, Director Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 2,822,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $13,125,001.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,755,000. Emory University lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 335.0% during the 1st quarter. Emory University now owns 298,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 230,173 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 78.7% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 318,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 140,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,328,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after buying an additional 130,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 11.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 87,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

