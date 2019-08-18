Analysts Expect Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Myomo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.13). Myomo posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Myomo will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.35). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Myomo.

Myomo (NASDAQ:MYO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.67. 38,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,779. Myomo has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $2.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a commercial stage medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric braces or orthotics for people suffering with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. It offers MyoPro, a powered upper limb orthosis that supports the arm, as well as restores function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, ALS, or other neuromuscular disease or injury.

