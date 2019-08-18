Analysts Expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.14 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will announce $17.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.67 billion and the highest is $17.29 billion. FedEx reported sales of $17.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year sales of $71.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.35 billion to $71.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $74.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $72.40 billion to $75.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.91 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $228.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank set a $175.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.63.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,031,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $718,747.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,661,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 107,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $17,637,000 after buying an additional 19,349 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 76,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,610,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 19,898 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 47,501 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,617,000 after buying an additional 9,997 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDX traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,355. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $150.68 and a fifty-two week high of $259.25. The company has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

