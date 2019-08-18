Analysts Expect Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.46 Billion

Analysts expect that Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) will report sales of $4.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Celgene’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.53 billion and the lowest is $4.42 billion. Celgene posted sales of $3.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celgene will report full-year sales of $17.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.34 billion to $17.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.87 billion to $20.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Celgene.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 89.93% and a net margin of 32.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CELG. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELG. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Celgene by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celgene by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Celgene during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Celgene during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Celgene by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CELG traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.74. 2,572,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,866,949. The company has a market capitalization of $66.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Celgene has a 12-month low of $58.59 and a 12-month high of $98.97.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

