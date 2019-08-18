Analysts Anticipate Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $945.82 Million

Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will report $945.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $911.06 million to $970.00 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $784.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $3.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $941.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.66 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 64.13%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRTX. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.95.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 56,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.39, for a total transaction of $9,827,101.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,778.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 113,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $19,861,943.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,719 shares in the company, valued at $38,472,796.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,292 shares of company stock worth $34,357,560 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,434,159 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,494,663,000 after buying an additional 3,951,050 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,102,654 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,833,000 after purchasing an additional 30,705 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $5,316,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.82 on Thursday, hitting $184.94. 1,304,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,886. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.35, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.09 and its 200 day moving average is $178.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $151.80 and a 52-week high of $195.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.