Analysts Anticipate Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.01. Robert Half International posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $3.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

RHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 176.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,166,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,481,000 after purchasing an additional 744,889 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 11.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,672,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,804,000 after purchasing an additional 676,123 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 32.8% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,272,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,065,000 after purchasing an additional 561,556 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 584.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 656,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,435,000 after purchasing an additional 560,664 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 35.7% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,107,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,161,000 after purchasing an additional 554,010 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.04. The company had a trading volume of 566,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,617. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Robert Half International has a one year low of $52.79 and a one year high of $79.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.01 and a 200 day moving average of $61.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

