Analysts Anticipate QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) will report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for QAD’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). QAD reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 115%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QAD will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. QAD had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on QADA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of QAD from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

In other news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 1,217 shares of QAD stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $48,874.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,438,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,265,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie Stretch sold 4,000 shares of QAD stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $168,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,692. Insiders own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QADA. AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QAD during the 1st quarter worth $6,001,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QAD during the 2nd quarter worth $4,763,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of QAD during the 1st quarter worth $3,325,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QAD during the 2nd quarter worth $2,072,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QAD during the 1st quarter worth $1,549,000. 47.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QADA traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.39. The stock had a trading volume of 127,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,362. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. QAD has a one year low of $36.49 and a one year high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.31 and a beta of 1.09.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

