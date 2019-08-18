Analysts Anticipate Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) to post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.30. Louisiana-Pacific posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Louisiana-Pacific.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.63 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LPX. Bank of America upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Longbow Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.84.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,814,810 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $152,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,356 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,815,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $34,631,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,676,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1,090.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 739,656 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $18,033,000 after acquiring an additional 677,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

LPX traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,606,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $32.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

