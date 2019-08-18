Analysts Anticipate Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to Post $0.88 EPS

Brokerages predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will announce $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.95. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, September 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $363.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLAY. SunTrust Banks downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.14.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Michael J. Griffith purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.32 per share, with a total value of $196,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,977.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $299,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,480.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $80,940,000. Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $24,727,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 10.1% during the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 794,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,139,000 after purchasing an additional 73,015 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 33.0% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 41,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $291,000.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $39.36. 688,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,115. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $67.05. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.68.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.