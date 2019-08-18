Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will report earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Amphenol reported earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). Amphenol had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APH. ValuEngine cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Longbow Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APH stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.61. 1,012,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.06. Amphenol has a one year low of $74.95 and a one year high of $105.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

