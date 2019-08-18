Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,720,250,000 after purchasing an additional 482,760 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,283,248,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Amgen by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,709,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $894,700,000 after purchasing an additional 225,485 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Amgen by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,241,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $631,039,000 after purchasing an additional 174,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Amgen by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,883,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,699,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.72.

AMGN traded up $4.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.02. 2,922,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,881,659. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $211.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.82. The firm has a market cap of $119.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total transaction of $375,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,306.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,425 shares of company stock valued at $804,312. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

