American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Markel Corp

Markel Corp grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $55,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 2.2% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,972 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $145,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in American Express by 1.9% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 7,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $8,777,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 14.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.63. 2,211,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,702,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.63. The company has a market capitalization of $101.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.05 and a 12-month high of $129.34.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. American Express’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on American Express from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price objective on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.49.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $799,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,830.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 7,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $879,990.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,447,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,548 shares of company stock valued at $22,910,322 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

