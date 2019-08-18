Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and forty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,262.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price objective (up from $2,240.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $14,616,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,228,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,858.25, for a total value of $1,858,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,582,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,071 shares of company stock worth $18,000,250. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 98,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $187,387,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $214,000. Davy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $3,528,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $888,000. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $16.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,792.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,018,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,801. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,908.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,816.58. The firm has a market cap of $878.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.55. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,307.00 and a 52 week high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

