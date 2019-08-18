Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. BKS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. BKS Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 254,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $263,235,000 after acquiring an additional 73,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $10.34 on Friday, reaching $1,177.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,192. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,158.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1,154.30. The stock has a market cap of $809.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $970.11 and a 12-month high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,360.00 target price (up previously from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,378.93.

In other Alphabet news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.52, for a total value of $75,935.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,001.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,215.39, for a total transaction of $1,944,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,062,977.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,758. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

