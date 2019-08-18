Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) SVP Purchases $35,060.00 in Stock

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) SVP Elliot S. Davis acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $35,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,470.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $17.55 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $30.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Longbow Research downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.45 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 123.5% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 283.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter valued at $85,000.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.