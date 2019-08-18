Algorand Price Hits $0.67 on Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00006469 BTC on exchanges including BitMax, Hotbit and CoinEx. Algorand has a market cap of $156.08 million and approximately $57.42 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 16.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00269186 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.12 or 0.01328854 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00023704 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00095496 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand’s total supply is 2,763,404,245 coins and its circulating supply is 232,132,402 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.