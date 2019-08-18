Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.77.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alamos Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 0.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,220,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,685,000 after purchasing an additional 63,925 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 0.6% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $350,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 402.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 261,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 209,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 24.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,325,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGI traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $7.00. 3,048,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,429,574. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $7.78.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.01 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

