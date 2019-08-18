Aion (AION) Price Tops $0.0771 on Exchanges

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $25.93 million and $2.14 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion token can now be purchased for about $0.0771 or 0.00000762 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Bilaxy, Kucoin and Bancor Network. Over the last week, Aion has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00268525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009872 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.35 or 0.01307560 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023561 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00095044 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000439 BTC.

About Aion

Aion was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 336,165,810 tokens. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The official website for Aion is aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, IDEX, Radar Relay, Liqui, Koinex, Binance, LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Kucoin, Kyber Network, DragonEX, Bancor Network, RightBTC and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.