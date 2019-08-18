AI Doctor (AIDOC) 1-Day Volume Tops $124,002.00

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. AI Doctor has a market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $124,002.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AI Doctor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, CoinBene, BitForex and OKEx. In the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AI Doctor alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.09 or 0.04974154 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00046918 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000903 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

AI Doctor Profile

AI Doctor (AIDOC) is a token. It was first traded on December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,295,272 tokens. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here . AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

AI Doctor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, BitForex, Allcoin, BCEX, Bit-Z, Huobi, CoinBene, OKEx and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Doctor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AI Doctor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AI Doctor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.