Agrello (DLT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $55,003.00

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last week, Agrello has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. Agrello has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and $55,003.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Agrello token can currently be purchased for $0.0459 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit, Binance and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Agrello alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00269219 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.26 or 0.01330885 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00023845 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00095487 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Agrello Profile

Agrello launched on July 16th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,978,873 tokens. The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Agrello is www.agrello.org . Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Agrello Token Trading

Agrello can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, HitBTC, RightBTC, YoBit and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrello directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Agrello should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Agrello using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Agrello Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Agrello and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.