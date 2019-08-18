AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVAV. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $83.00) on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on AeroVironment from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on AeroVironment from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $52.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.18. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $121.32.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.57 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 13,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total transaction of $873,723.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,997.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $351,213.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,693.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,156 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,489 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AeroVironment by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $879,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,013,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

