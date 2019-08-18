Aeron (ARN) Trading Down 9.1% This Week

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 18th. Aeron has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001896 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Bit-Z, IDEX and Radar Relay. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00267766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.56 or 0.01319174 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00023949 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00095799 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,688,000 tokens. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Mercatox, Binance, Kuna, Bit-Z, Gate.io, HitBTC, IDEX, Tidex, Coinrail, Kucoin and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

