Aergo Market Capitalization Reaches $8.99 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Aergo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0865 or 0.00000832 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and GOPAX. Aergo has a market capitalization of $8.99 million and $2.95 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aergo has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00268283 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.74 or 0.01325539 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00024014 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00096308 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000444 BTC.

About Aergo

Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,934,838 tokens. The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io . Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO . The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo

Buying and Selling Aergo

Aergo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

