Aegeus Trading Down 31.9% Over Last Week (AEG)

Aegeus (CURRENCY:AEG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Aegeus has traded down 31.9% against the dollar. One Aegeus coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Graviex, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Aegeus has a market cap of $52,273.00 and $3,899.00 worth of Aegeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00269186 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.12 or 0.01328854 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00023704 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00095496 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000439 BTC.

About Aegeus

Aegeus’ total supply is 39,123,406 coins and its circulating supply is 34,478,833 coins. Aegeus’ official Twitter account is @Aegeus_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aegeus is /r/Aegeus_Coin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aegeus is aegeus.io

Buying and Selling Aegeus

Aegeus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aegeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aegeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aegeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

