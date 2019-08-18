adToken (ADT) Hits Market Cap of $2.49 Million

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. adToken has a total market cap of $2.49 million and $20,147.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One adToken token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. During the last seven days, adToken has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get adToken alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00266655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.21 or 0.01318080 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00023607 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00095475 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000433 BTC.

adToken Token Profile

adToken’s launch date was June 26th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . adToken’s official website is adtoken.com . adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain

Buying and Selling adToken

adToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for adToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.