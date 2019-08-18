Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.88.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADMS. Cowen set a $5.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

NASDAQ:ADMS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.42. The company had a trading volume of 302,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,489. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $23.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $174.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.08. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 241.41% and a negative return on equity of 149.97%. The company had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMS. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,578 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after buying an additional 439,249 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 127.4% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 536,836 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 300,712 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 506.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 274,050 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 228,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,195,088 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after buying an additional 112,278 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,986 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 109,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

