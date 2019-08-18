Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Down 10% Over Last Week

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, CoinTiger, LBank and HADAX. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $887,285.00 and approximately $1.13 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,402.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.46 or 0.01890616 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.63 or 0.03085542 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.80 or 0.00739039 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00819797 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012484 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00054280 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00510343 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00135238 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LBank, CoinTiger, BiteBTC and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

