AceD (ACED) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $16.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last seven days, AceD has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. AceD has a market cap of $29,257.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AceD coin can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 140.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 44.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 2,557,502 coins and its circulating supply is 2,354,922 coins. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

