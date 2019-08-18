A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Shares Acquired by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 78,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 42.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 493,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,270,000 after buying an additional 147,572 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 13.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 473,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,325,000 after buying an additional 56,085 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 6.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 183,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after buying an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 5.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 383,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,081,000 after buying an additional 21,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. TheStreet cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Edward Jones cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

Shares of AOS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.27. 1,981,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,319. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.80. A. O. Smith Corp has a 52-week low of $40.34 and a 52-week high of $61.08. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.54.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 3rd that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.72%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

